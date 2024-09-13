Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is eager to see improvements from his cherry and white outfit with just two regular season games remaining before the Super League play-offs.

The reigning champions recently fought from behind to claim a 24-20 victory over Hull KR at the Brick Community Stadium, leapfrogging their opponents to take top spot on the Super League table.

Prolific winger Liam Marshall celebrated his England performance squad call-up with a two-try display, taking his season tally to 24, while Junior Nsemba also marked a big day with a four-pointer for a third consecutive week. Lebanon international Abbas Miski opened the scoring for the Warriors, his first try since June’s home win over London Broncos.

But boss Peet wants to see more from his side, with one hand on retaining the League Leaders’ Shield.

Just two regular rounds remain of the Super League campaign

In-form Leeds make the journey for the penultimate fixture, with Brad Arthur’s Rhinos looking to punch their way into the top six, currently on level points with St Helens and just one behind Leigh Leopards in sixth and fifth respectively.

Looking ahead, Peet said: “The quality of Hull KR highlighted a few areas where we need to be better in, but that’s the good thing about such intense games, you learn so much.

“It had a finals feel about it, and I think all the games will now coming into the last couple of weeks.

"In many ways, each game has that much riding on it, it’s a bit like a knockout. Every team is going to throw everything at games and it’s what we all want to be involved with.”

The Round 25 fixture also marked the return of star trio Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith on the field together for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final - a big boost amid the business end of the campaign.

“We should be looking to build on that now,” Peet added.

“Hopefully they’ll be more cohesive moving forward. They’ve obviously played together a lot in the past, they’ve all got their own unique qualities and hopefully we can find the best balance between them all.”