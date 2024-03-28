Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet excited for ‘one of the showpiece games of the season’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reigning Super League champions will look to maintain their perfect start to 2024, including the record-equalling World Club Challenge triumph in February, while Paul Wellens’ Saints outift have lost just once with a home defeat to Salford Red Devils during round four.

“It’s a completely unique fixture, people of rugby league understand it and the people of the two towns understand it.” Peet said, previewing the Rivals Round clash.

St Helens and Wigan held a joint media press conference at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Monday

“Whether both teams are flying high or are having different seasons, it’s very much an occasion.

“It sells itself because of the history behind it and it never fails to deliver and that’s a credit to the players.

“It’s a game that you look forward to as soon as the fixtures come out.

“It’s an exciting one, it’s one of the showpiece games of the season."

With a capacity crowd of around 18,000 confirmed, Peet admits his side’s preparations will be like any other fixture – although the 39-year-old has welcomed the build-up to the mouth-watering annual fixture.

“I think that side of it [the preparation] is not too different from a regular game,” he said.

“The lads have their preparation and the training sessions look very similar.

“But I think the energy around the build up, the media, the fans, the excitement, for the players it will start to build internally for them leading up to walking out at the Totally Wicked Stadium in front of a packed house.”

Duo Willie Isa and Jai Field are also back in contention for Good Friday, confirms Peet.