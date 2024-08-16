Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite injury and suspension concerns for both clubs heading into Magic Weekend, Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet is expecting the derby to deliver the goods at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Cherry and Whites will face rivals St Helens for the seventh time at Super League’s flagship event, and only the second time since 2012 as a whole round of fixtures heads to the home of Leeds United for the first time ever.

Wigan have been dealt a major blow in the lead-up to Saturday’s clash, with star half-back Harry Smith copping a three-match ban after being found guilty of Grade E striking following his red card against Leeds Rhinos.

The reigning champions are also currently without superstar Bevan French due to a hamstring injury, while influential number nine Brad O’Neill has been ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury.

Magic Weekend is heading to Leeds United's Elland Road for the first time ever

Duo Mike Cooper and Willie Isa also continue with their respective rehabilitation, while Saints are also without a number of key players.

Jonny Lomax and Morgan Knowles will miss the fixture due to suspension, while Daryl Clark and Lewis Dodd are both facing weeks on the sidelines through injuries.

It means a core of youngsters are set to represent their respective clubs at the 17th instalment of the showcase event, but Wigan boss Peet still expects the game to be a thriller.

He said: “Over the last few years, most times we’ve come up against St Helens, there’s been a bit of adversity on both sides, players injured or suspended - but the game always delivers in terms of intensity and big moments, so I don’t expect this weekend to be any different.”

Saints head into the clash following the news that head coach Paul Wellens has extended his contract for the 2025 campaign after a rollercoaster of a campaign to date for the Totally Wicked Stadium outfit, who head into Round 22 in fourth place on the Super League table.

“I have the utmost respect for St Helens,” Peet continued.

“They’ve been through a little bit of adversity this year, but they always compete and work so hard and that’s something we’re going to have to match at the least.”