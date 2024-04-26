Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives honest assessment following defeat to Hull KR: ‘Below our standards’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hosts dominated the Super League Round 9 clash and crossed for five tries against the World Club champions, including one for former Warriors centre Oliver Gildart in the opening 40.

It took Wigan 53 minutes to get their first points on the board through winger Abbas Miski but Hull KR’s 18-0 half-time lead was too much, with Ryan Hall and Kelepi Tanginoa making sure of the home victory while Liam Farrell scored a late consolation try.

“Hull KR were the better team across the 80 minutes,” Peet said.

“We were a little soft defensively at the start and weren’t where we needed to be at goal-line defence.

“They started with great intent and great energy and were the better team.

“I was relatively pleased with the response in the second half; but on the whole, some poor defence and then that transferred into our attack a little bit.

“We were just below our standards on both sides of the ball.”

The 40-year-old coach says certain players put their hands up in the dressing room following a poor display with lessons learned, with Catalans Dragons next up for the Warriors at the DW Stadium.

Wigan and Hull KR will also go head-to-head once again in May for a place in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

The head coach continued: “Sometimes some lessons are more obvious than others and tonight it’s pretty clear where we were off and a few individuals have put their hands up in changing rooms and rightly so, us as staff as well, and there’s a few things we need to do better to get our performances where they need to be.”

Prop forward Ethan Havard meanwhile made a successful return for his first appearance of the season from the interchange bench, with the head coach pleased to see the England international back on the field.

“It was good to see him out there,” Peet said of Havard.