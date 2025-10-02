Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet insists ‘if we are anything short of our best, then we’ll fall short’ ahead of Friday’s Super League semi-final against Leigh Leopards.

Reigning champions Wigan host borough neighbours in a mouthwatering Battle of the Borough semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.

The Warriors are looking to be crowned Super League champions for the third year in a row, whilst the Leopards are hoping to create history by making their first Old Trafford appearance.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Peet spoke highly of Leigh, acknowledging the strides they have made over the last couple of years to become an established top-six Super League club.

"They've consistently been a competitive team, but they've got better and better,” said Peet.

"Credit goes to the club for the way they’ve recruited very intelligently, but more importantly, the way they've developed the players they already had, some of the players they’ve got there, Umyla (Hanley), Keanan Brand, Owen Trout… They’ve taken players through coaching and guidance, they’ve improved, which, when you twin that with smart, aggressive recruitment and retention, that’s what every club strives for. The job the coaches have done is amazing."

Wigan are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Super League Grand Final, but Peet knows his side needs to bring their A-game on Friday night if they are to get back to Old Trafford, with Leigh having won two of their three meetings so far this year.

"They're playing well,” Peet said of Leigh. “They've been more consistent, not just throughout the season but within games – they've performed to a high standard all year.

"They have good players, they have some of the best players in the competition, and if we are anything short of our best, then we'll fall short.”

The Battle of the Borough derby has become a fixture highlight on the rugby league calendar for many fans in recent years, which is partly due to Leigh’s rise, often proving to be hard-fought and thrilling affairs.

Peet said he can’t compliment Adrian Lam’s side enough in terms of the balance within the team, having made several signings in the off-season to bolster their ranks.

"Leigh are an outstanding team,” said Peet. “It's a real high-quality game made even more exciting because we're on each other's doorsteps.

"They've certainly been great games this year, as they have the last few years. They're amongst our toughest games physically, but also the way they test your ability to defend plays.

"They run great shapes, and I can't compliment the team enough, to be honest, in terms of the balance.

“If you wrote down what you want in a rugby league team – you want a big, strong, aggressive middle unit, you want crafty halfbacks with a balanced kicking game, and you want outside backs who are good at both ends of the field, and I think the lads they’ve added this year, particularly Isaac Liu and Tesi Niu – powerful, experienced and outstanding players.”