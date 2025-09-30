Wigan Warriors star Jai Field was named in the 2025 Super League Dream Team

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field says it’s ‘pretty special’ to be named in the 2025 Super League Dream Team following an injury-free season where he has been able to find rhythm and consistency, both individually and collectively.

The Australian speedster has been a standout performer for the reigning Super League champions, having registered 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league matches during the regular campaign.

Field believes his Dream Team recognition is as much about continuity and team success as it is about individual moments he has enjoyed throughout the year.

"It’s really nice, obviously,” Field told Wigan Today. “My position is really hotly contested – there’s a lot of good fullbacks running around in this competition, so to get the nod is pretty special.

"I just think it’s not been an interrupted season without injury. I had that 2022 – I played all year, and I’ve had some soft tissue injuries in the next couple.

"Rugby league is about continuity, so to play every week, it allows you to be consistent and to get a bit of rhythm, so I’ll put it down to that, and I’m obviously in a great side, I play with a lot of great players, so sometimes I’m just the beneficiary of some good plays really. I just think it’s down to an interrupted season.”

Field is joined in this year’s Super League Dream Team by his teammate Liam Marshall, who has retained his spot on the wing after making his first appearance in the star-studded line-up last year.

Field praised Marshall for his selfless contributions to the team, particularly the work he does out of the backfield, having averaged more than 150 metres per game this season.

"I think sometimes the things he does can go unrecognised,” Field said of Marshall. "He is a bit of an unsung hero, and to get the recognition he deserves, I’m very happy for him.”

Wigan are preparing to host borough rivals Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

Matt Peet’s side head into the semi-final on the back of five straight wins, having overcome adversity with a raft of injuries earlier in the campaign.

"We started really well, then injuries happen, especially injuries in key positions,” Field said upon reflecting on the campaign as a whole.

"You are having to do some reshuffling and you are trying to find it in that little period, we were down on middles and then you get those players back and they are class players, you get Bev (French) back, and having that calibre of player back in the side, it gives so many other players confidence and it balances your side out, with myself and Harry (Smith), so it’s really nice to find a bit of rhythm.

"Thommo (Luke Thompson) is back as well, so it was up and down with personnel, but everyone goes through the same thing, but to have all those boys back on deck now is definitely handy.”

