Wigan Warriors boss predicts bright future for 'Super League player in the making' following mid-season switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Peet has explained the decision to allow Harvey Wilson to make the mid-season switch to Salford Red Devils, with the Warriors head coach predicting a bright future for the young forward.

Wilson signed his first Wigan contract with the scholarship programme in 2020, and went on to enjoy loan spells with Oldham and Bradford Bulls.

He was also a part of the club’s winning reserves Grand Final outfit in 2023, but did not make his first-team debut with the Cherry & Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors academy product Harvey Wilson has joined Salford Red Devils until the end of 2025

The 20-year-old has opted to make the immediate move to the Red Devils under head coach Paul Rowley until the end of 2025, with Wigan set to travel to the Salford Community Stadium for Super League Round 12.

Explaining the mid-season transfer, Peet said: “Salford approached us for a loan initially until the end of the season.

“In our conversations with Harvey, we really highly rate him and he’s respected by his coaches and by his peers for everything he does; on the training field, the way he’s played for reserves and the way he’s played on loan.

“But I just didn’t see a pathway through for him here. We do understand what he can bring, he’s a Super League player in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had this with players before, it’s almost like the best thing for the player is to let them go and to prove themselves elsewhere.

“We wish him all the best.