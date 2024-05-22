Wigan Warriors boss predicts bright future for 'Super League player in the making' following mid-season switch

By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd May 2024, 18:00 BST
Matt Peet has explained the decision to allow Harvey Wilson to make the mid-season switch to Salford Red Devils, with the Warriors head coach predicting a bright future for the young forward.

Wilson signed his first Wigan contract with the scholarship programme in 2020, and went on to enjoy loan spells with Oldham and Bradford Bulls.

He was also a part of the club’s winning reserves Grand Final outfit in 2023, but did not make his first-team debut with the Cherry & Whites.

Wigan Warriors academy product Harvey Wilson has joined Salford Red Devils until the end of 2025Wigan Warriors academy product Harvey Wilson has joined Salford Red Devils until the end of 2025
The 20-year-old has opted to make the immediate move to the Red Devils under head coach Paul Rowley until the end of 2025, with Wigan set to travel to the Salford Community Stadium for Super League Round 12.

Explaining the mid-season transfer, Peet said: “Salford approached us for a loan initially until the end of the season.

“In our conversations with Harvey, we really highly rate him and he’s respected by his coaches and by his peers for everything he does; on the training field, the way he’s played for reserves and the way he’s played on loan.

“But I just didn’t see a pathway through for him here. We do understand what he can bring, he’s a Super League player in the making.

“We’ve had this with players before, it’s almost like the best thing for the player is to let them go and to prove themselves elsewhere.

“We wish him all the best.

“He’s one of those players where every coach I’ve spoken to about him who has worked with him during his pathway has loved him to bits. And that tends to be a good sign.”

