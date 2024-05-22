Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided some early team news ahead of the Super League clash against Salford Red Devils in Round 12.

The 2024 Challenge Cup finalists will be without Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis due to their respective one-match bans picked up following the semi-final victory over Hull KR.

Ireland international prop Liam Byrne will also serve the second of his two-match suspension as Wigan travel to the Salford Community Stadium this Sunday.

Matt Peet has provided a squad update ahead of the Super League clash with Salford Red Devils

“Mike Cooper and Harvie Hill will come in,” boss Peet confirmed.

“They both have a physical presence, they’re both very committed players and they’re both well-rounded middle forwards.

“Obviously one is experienced and has played hundreds of games and has achieved a lot in his career.

“And one is starting off. But Harvie has got some big games under his belt as well and there’s probably some similarities between the two.

“They’re no-nonsense, good front-rowers.”

Rising forward Sam Eseh has returned to the club following his short-term loan spell with Castleford Tigers and the 20-year-old has the chance to experience the match day 21-man squad for the first time in cherry & white.

“If he is selected in the 21-man squad, I think it will be a great experience for him,” Peet continued.

“To be amongst it, he deserves it with the way that he’s applied himself.

“He’s played Super League before, and I think it’s another step in his development to be amongst that squad and around the players, experiencing the warm-up for example.”

Meanwhile, fellow off-season recruit and France international Tiaki Chan will remain with Hull FC on loan for the foreseeable future, Peet has confirmed, having been named in Simon Grix’s squad to take on Castleford this Friday at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Chan, 23, has made two appearances for the Warriors since his move from Catalans Dragons, and linked up with the MKM Stadium outfit earlier this month.

The Warriors coach commented: “Tiaki is determined to commit himself to that group.

"He stayed there training last week when they didn’t have a game. I think he wants to earn his stripes there and earn the respect of the Hull players and staff.