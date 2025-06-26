Wigan Warriors boss previews Castleford Tigers clash with 'top-line' key strengths identified
The Warriors are aiming to return to winning ways this weekend, with their nine-match winning streak coming to an end last Friday night in a 16-10 defeat at Wakefield Trinity.
Despite tasting just their third league defeat of the campaign last week, Peet says the mood in camp has been positive this week as they look for a response.
"The only things I’d expect to see off a win, if I’m honest, we try to take the result away from how we assess our performances and the mood has been focused and full of energy,” said Peet.
Wigan head into Saturday’s clash with Castleford sitting second in the Super League table, four points adrift of the table-toppers Hull KR. Meanwhile, Castleford are in tenth, having won just four from 15 games so far this term.
Whilst the Warriors will be heavy favourites to come away with the two points, Peet says they are preparing to face nothing but the best of the Tigers, whilst welcoming the challenge of playing at the Jungle.
"What I’ve made of them, I’m going to consider them when they’re playing really well,” said Peet. “They’ve got huge outside-backs, probably the biggest in the competition, very athletic, and they’ve got smart sat navs as well in the spine who get them around the field well, they know how to play their own field.
"I know Tom Amone has been a great addition, he is a top-line Super League front-rower, and he’s added a lot to them."
"We love it (at the Jungle). It’s certainly different, the stadium is old school, but that brings a passion, an intensity and atmosphere. The pitch, we know it’s short, but it’s a decent surface.”
Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of the trip to Wheldon Road, with cross-code signing Christian Wade replacing the injured Bevan French. Castleford, meanwhile, could hand a debut to new signing Joe Stimson, who linked up with the Tigers earlier this week on a deal until the end of 2026.
