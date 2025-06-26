Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors team news as Matt Peet makes one change to 21-man squad
Cross-code signing Christian Wade has been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time since linking up with his new teammates a couple of weeks ago.
The 34-year-old winger has scored two tries in two games for Wigan’s Reserves, and if selected, will make his Super League debut for the Warriors.
But there are a couple of options Peet could go down in regards to his wing options. Liam Marshall is believed to be okay to play despite leaving the action in last week’s 16-10 defeat at Wakefield Trinity, whilst young gun Zach Eckersley could retain his spot on the right wing. Academy product Jacob Douglas has also been named in Peet’s 21, so there is plenty of strength in depth at the Wigan coach’s disposal.
There is no Bevan French for the Warriors, with Peet confirming earlier this week that the Australian halfback could miss a couple of weeks with a tight calf. As a result, it is likely that Jack Farrimond will come in to partner Harry Smith in the halves.
As for Castleford, new signing Joe Stimson could make his debut after joining the Tigers earlier this week on a deal until the end of the 2026 season. The 29-year-old forward, who played for Melbourne Storm in the 2018 NRL Grand Final, arrives at Castleford with 115 NRL appearances under his belt.
Castleford (from): Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Sam Hall, Louis Senior, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, Will Tate, George Hill, Dan Okoro, Brad Singleton, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson.
Wigan (from): Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Christian Wade.
The Round 16 Super League fixture takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.
