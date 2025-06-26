Christian Wade warming up for the Wigan Warriors Reserves

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of their trip to Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cross-code signing Christian Wade has been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time since linking up with his new teammates a couple of weeks ago.

The 34-year-old winger has scored two tries in two games for Wigan’s Reserves, and if selected, will make his Super League debut for the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are a couple of options Peet could go down in regards to his wing options. Liam Marshall is believed to be okay to play despite leaving the action in last week’s 16-10 defeat at Wakefield Trinity, whilst young gun Zach Eckersley could retain his spot on the right wing. Academy product Jacob Douglas has also been named in Peet’s 21, so there is plenty of strength in depth at the Wigan coach’s disposal.

There is no Bevan French for the Warriors, with Peet confirming earlier this week that the Australian halfback could miss a couple of weeks with a tight calf. As a result, it is likely that Jack Farrimond will come in to partner Harry Smith in the halves.

As for Castleford, new signing Joe Stimson could make his debut after joining the Tigers earlier this week on a deal until the end of the 2026 season. The 29-year-old forward, who played for Melbourne Storm in the 2018 NRL Grand Final, arrives at Castleford with 115 NRL appearances under his belt.

Castleford (from): Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Sam Hall, Louis Senior, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, Will Tate, George Hill, Dan Okoro, Brad Singleton, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan (from): Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Christian Wade.

The Round 16 Super League fixture takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.