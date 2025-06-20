Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/04/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League: Round 9 - Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors - MKM Stadium, Hull, England - Wigan head coach Matt Peet celebrates the win.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet is predicting a ‘tough trip’ to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, whilst highlighting the key threats within Daryl Powell’s side.

The Warriors head to the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night seeking their tenth win in a row, whilst continuing to chase the tails of league leaders Hull KR, who won convincingly away at Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening.

Friday night’s Round 15 clash will be the first time Wigan and Wakefield have met in a Super League fixture since July 2023, when a Will Dagger drop goal clinched a nail-biting 27-26 win for Trinity.

"I think it’s a tough trip for a few reasons, but particularly for Wakefield as a team, the way they’re coached, the way they’ve put their team together, they’ve recruited really well,” said Wigan boss Peet.

"I think they’re known for an exciting brand of rugby and having skilful outside-backs who express themselves, but they’ve also got a tough forward pack led by Mike McMeeken and some of the players they’ve picked up over the last year or so. It has been very intelligent recruitment, and they’ve got Super League experience. I can tell in everything they’ve done since they’ve come into Super League, there’s been logic behind it in what they’re building, and I think they’re only going to get better as time goes on."

Wakefield have enjoyed an impressive start to life back in Super League, with Daryl Powell’s side currently sitting seventh in the Super League table, just two points behind fifth-placed St Helens.

Peet continued: “Every game I’ve watched of them they’ve been right in it and they have periods of the game where they look sensational, so we’ve got to be aware that period is going to come at some point, hopefully it doesn’t last that long and we’ve got to try to weather it the best we can but they’re a good team.

"I think you can tell the place is full of optimism, on the up, and you see it don’t you when teams take a step back and have a rebuild, everyone can see the positivity around the stadium and the club and the owner deserves a great amount of credit, and it’s good for Super League, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile, Peet believes his side will have to be on top of their game to come away from West Yorkshire with the two points, having highlighted their key threats and main strengths.

"I think they are one of those teams, because they are well-coached, they ask you questions from all areas of the field with their ball movement, and they’ve got some really strong ball carriers as well,” Peet added.

"They are just a well-rounded rugby league team. They defend with enthusiasm, and if they can get Mason (Lino), Jake (Trueman) and Max (Jowitt) on the field more and more together, they are going to improve every week. The two lads they’ve brought in from Catalans (Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone) as well are both international class, so no doubt they’ve got a lot of threat.”