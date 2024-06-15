Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Hampshire is determined to make his first-team opportunities at Wigan Warriors count with the playmaker ready to fight for his future with the reigning Super League champions.

The 29-year-old made only his fifth appearance of the season on Friday night as Matt Peet’s side backed up their Wembley triumph with a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Hampshire was named in the halves to partner Harry Smith, with 2024 Lance Todd Trophy winner Bevan French moved to full-back to replace the injured Jai Field, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Challenge Cup Final.

And the utility outside-back wants to make sure he grabs his chances moving forward, admitting he learnt lessons from an ‘embarrassing’ performance against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Round 13.

He said: “I’ve not had much game time over the last few years, I wasn’t at my best at all against Castleford.

“It’s good just to get out there and start that process of getting better and putting things right from a couple of weeks ago when I put in an embarrassing performance.

“I’ve got standards to reach and to perform at. I’ve not played like that since I’ve come here.

“Maybe I wasn’t physically ready to play and that was my fault. I take responsibility and I’m glad it happened because I learnt a lot of lessons from it and I’m ready to perform now.

“I need to train hard and spend some time on the field, and just get my confidence back and some rhythm into my game.”

Hampshire remains off-contract at the end of the current campaign and knows that he is playing for his future, admitting that he would like to remain with the Cherry and Whites having signed a one-year extension for 2024 last December.

“There’s been a little bit of talk about next year, but not much,” he explained.

“I need to get playing first and sell myself to Wigan, and just keep performing well and see what happens on the back of that.

“It’s the best team in the world and winning all the trophies. Why wouldn’t you want to be here?