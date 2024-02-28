News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors boss provides latest on Ethan Havard with hopeful timeframe revealed

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet recently provided an update on recovering forward Ethan Havard.
By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
The 23-year-old suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury during last year’s Super League Grand Final, having made his return to action from the interchange bench at Old Trafford against Catalans Dragons.

He lasted just 10 minutes before being forced from the field as the Warriors went on to claim their sixth Super League title.

Matt Peet has provided an update on Ethan Havard and his road to recoveryMatt Peet has provided an update on Ethan Havard and his road to recovery
Havard was promoted to shirt number eight ahead of Wigan’s title defending 2024 campaign, with Peet providing the latest on the recovering England international.

“He’s coming along all right,” Peet recently explained.

“I think we’re looking around after the Easter period, maybe April time.

“We’re going to be cautious with Ethan - as long as it takes.

“Having that re-injury in the Grand Final, I think it’s important that we give him the maximum time and make sure that he’s fit not only for when he comes back, but also for the foreseeable future.”

