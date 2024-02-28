Wigan Warriors boss provides latest on Ethan Havard with hopeful timeframe revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury during last year’s Super League Grand Final, having made his return to action from the interchange bench at Old Trafford against Catalans Dragons.

He lasted just 10 minutes before being forced from the field as the Warriors went on to claim their sixth Super League title.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet has provided an update on Ethan Havard and his road to recovery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havard was promoted to shirt number eight ahead of Wigan’s title defending 2024 campaign, with Peet providing the latest on the recovering England international.

“He’s coming along all right,” Peet recently explained.

“I think we’re looking around after the Easter period, maybe April time.

“We’re going to be cautious with Ethan - as long as it takes.