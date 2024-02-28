Wigan Warriors boss provides latest on Ethan Havard with hopeful timeframe revealed
The 23-year-old suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury during last year’s Super League Grand Final, having made his return to action from the interchange bench at Old Trafford against Catalans Dragons.
He lasted just 10 minutes before being forced from the field as the Warriors went on to claim their sixth Super League title.
Havard was promoted to shirt number eight ahead of Wigan’s title defending 2024 campaign, with Peet providing the latest on the recovering England international.
“He’s coming along all right,” Peet recently explained.
“I think we’re looking around after the Easter period, maybe April time.
“We’re going to be cautious with Ethan - as long as it takes.
“Having that re-injury in the Grand Final, I think it’s important that we give him the maximum time and make sure that he’s fit not only for when he comes back, but also for the foreseeable future.”