Wigan Warriors must build on ‘outstanding’ World Club Challenge event as Matt Peet eyes up more successes

The reigning Super League champions enjoyed a sell-out crowd of 24,091 at the DW Stadium for Saturday’s mouth-watering showdown against Penrith Panthers.

And with an average audience of 350,000 watching live on the BBC, the game delivered following an impressive build-up that included Heather Small, Russell Watson and a fireworks entrance, while the fan village at Robin Park Arena was open throughout the day.

Wigan coach Matt Peet says the club must build on Saturday's successful World Club Challenge event

Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a 16-12 scoreline over the NRL three-peat champions, matching Sydney Roosters’ effort in the competition.

“I feel very proud of what we’ve achieved, everyone within the organisation,” Peet said.

“I feel like the victory made it the perfect night, but I think that the event that the club put on, the build-up, I feel like it was a credit to everyone in the organisation.

“The game delivered, but the event on its own was outstanding.

“I feel like we have to build on that now, the energy of the event, we need more nights like that now for our club and for the British game.”

Peet, who has now won every trophy available in just 66 games in charge of the Warriors, says the victory has left him hungrier for more, with the Cherry & Whites favourites to win every domestic title in 2024.

“I want to keep learning,” he continued.

“I’ve learned a lot from the weekend. Players and coaches, we all want to keep improving. The end result will take care of itself. I just want to improve as a coach.

“I think we have to keep going, keep learning, keep improving our processes and how we go about our business on and off the field.

“I feel like that event was the result of some hard work on how we’ve been playing and dedication from the players and coaching staff.

“But also through the marketing of the club, the community engagement.

“Every little part of our culture over the last few years has meant that we’re now selling out the stadium, and I think we could have sold out another 20% to be honest.”

The 39-year-old head coach insists there will be no hangovers from the brutal encounter upon their return to Super League, looking at only positive impacts.

Wigan return to action on Friday, March 1, at home to Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants in round three, with special discounted tickets announced by the club to celebrate their new world title at just £5.

Peet, who guided the club to the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy in 2023, said: “I’m hoping it does impact us, hopefully we learn from it and it makes us better players.

“I’d expect for players and for coaches, you come out of a game like that improved.