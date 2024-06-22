Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interchange hooker Kruise Leeming and in-form centre Jake Wardle both picked up knocks during the 36-0 Super League victory over London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium.

Leeming was introduced to the action midway through the first-half, but was later forced from the field in the early exchanges of the second 40 with opposition forward Emmanuel Waine sin-binned for his contact on the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, England international Wardle, 25, was withdrawn on 75 minutes, replaced by captain Liam Farrell.

Kruise Leeming was forced from the field due to injury during the win over London Broncos

Providing an update on the pair post-match, Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “Kruise is not great, I think we've picked up another couple of ankles (injuries), him and Jake Wardle.

“The challenge with Kruise, I don't think there's any intent in it whatsoever but when you see him, you know it.

“He spoke about trying to run it off but I don't think there was any chance.”

On Wardle, Peet continued: “He rolled his ankle.

“He's had a few ankle problems before, so hopefully he's alright.”

Next week will see an international break with England set to take on France in Toulouse.

A handful of Wigan players will be hoping to make Shaun Wane’s squad for the clash next Saturday, while Peet has confirmed a well-deserved rest for those not involved with the competition at its halfway mark - although Wigan still have a game in hand with the rearranged fixture against Leigh Leopards later in August.

“We'll rest and we'll take some time off, all of us, players and staff,” Peet confirmed

“I think it's important.

"It's been an intense year so far and the players deliver, so it's important when you get a chance just to let them refresh and rejuvenate and take some time off, to commit to their families away from here and then when they come back in it'll be all systems go.

