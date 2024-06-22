Wigan Warriors boss provides update on injured duo, including Kruise Leeming
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeming was introduced to the action midway through the first-half, but was later forced from the field in the early exchanges of the second 40 with opposition forward Emmanuel Waine sin-binned for his contact on the 28-year-old.
Meanwhile, England international Wardle, 25, was withdrawn on 75 minutes, replaced by captain Liam Farrell.
Providing an update on the pair post-match, Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “Kruise is not great, I think we've picked up another couple of ankles (injuries), him and Jake Wardle.
“The challenge with Kruise, I don't think there's any intent in it whatsoever but when you see him, you know it.
“He spoke about trying to run it off but I don't think there was any chance.”
On Wardle, Peet continued: “He rolled his ankle.
“He's had a few ankle problems before, so hopefully he's alright.”
Next week will see an international break with England set to take on France in Toulouse.
A handful of Wigan players will be hoping to make Shaun Wane’s squad for the clash next Saturday, while Peet has confirmed a well-deserved rest for those not involved with the competition at its halfway mark - although Wigan still have a game in hand with the rearranged fixture against Leigh Leopards later in August.
“We'll rest and we'll take some time off, all of us, players and staff,” Peet confirmed
“I think it's important.
"It's been an intense year so far and the players deliver, so it's important when you get a chance just to let them refresh and rejuvenate and take some time off, to commit to their families away from here and then when they come back in it'll be all systems go.
“We've got another intense period coming up, it's going to take us through to October really so I think we are all prepared for it, we know what it's going to take to finish the year well and we're excited by it, but it's always been planned that this will be a time for some rest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.