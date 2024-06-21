Wigan Warriors: Jack Farrimond shines on home debut with three takeaways from 36-0 victory over London Broncos
Rising star shines
Jack Farrimond made his second appearance for the Warriors - his home debut - and enjoyed a brace with a confident display in the halves, partnering Ryan Hampshire.
There has been a buzz surrounding the 18-year-old, who was promoted to the first-team ahead of 2024 and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.
The home crowd cheered on the youngster on his way to the try-line for his first four-pointer, backing himself to open the scoring.
His second saw him support a breaking Junior Nsemba, while the 2023 academy player of the year also took on the kicking duties in the absence of Harry Smith and Adam Keighran - kicking six from six.
The rising star also produced an assist for centre Jake Wardle, a try-saving tackle in the closing stages of the game and was the named the official player of the match. A dream home debut.
Fantastic French as Marshall advances on try-scoring charts
Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French has seamlessly returned to his fullback role and produced two try-assists during the 36-0 win over Mike Eccles’ side.
The 28-year-old looks set for a stint at the back in the absence of Jai Field, who is set to miss the next six-weeks of action due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Challenge Cup Final.
He also produced a try-saving one-on-one tackle on charging forward Sadiq Adebiyi on his own try-line.
Meanwhile, prolific scorer Liam Marshall added his 16th of the Super League season and advanced on the club’s all-time scorer charts.
He overtakes captain Liam Farrell in 22nd place and is now just one point behind Henderson Gill.
England duties up next
A handful of Wigan players will be hoping to line-up for Shaun Wane’s England next week for the international match against France in Toulouse.
Half-back Smith and in-form prop Luke Thompson were rested for the Round 15 fixture - with the pair no doubt eyeing up spots in Wane’s squad.
The likes of Jake Wardle and Ethan Havard could win further caps, while young duo Junior Nsemba and Brad O’Neill could be hoping to make their international debuts at Stade Ernest-Wallon next Saturday.
