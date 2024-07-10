Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admits it ‘takes bravery’ to commit to something as huge as the Las Vegas adventure with the reigning champions to take a Super League home fixture to the States for the first time ever in 2025.

The Warriors and Warrington Wolves will open an action-packed day at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium next March, while NRL kings Penrith Panthers will take on Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders will do battle with New Zealand Warriors and England Women will face world champions Australia Jillaroos on the international stage.

“It takes courage to commit to something like this and I think Warrington are one of those clubs that want to be pioneering, that want to lead the way and do things a bit differently much like ourselves,” Wigan boss Peet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet speaks at the launch event for the Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves Super League fixture in Las Vegas next year

“Credit to Kris Radlinski and Karl Fitzpatrick and the board of the two clubs for getting behind this.

“As I said, it takes bravery to do things differently but that’s what it takes.”

The fixture will provide an opportunity for Super League to reach its biggest audience ever in the entertainment capital of the world, with the NRL having enjoyed a crowd of more than 40,000 for its historic season opening double-header earlier this year.

And Peet says both Wigan and Warrington will want to make British rugby league proud at next year’s event, with the week’s build-up to begin from Wednesday, February 26, in Las Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting; exciting for the players, exciting for the two clubs involved and for the Wigan supporters more than anything,” Peet continued.

“They’ve got a great opportunity to watch us in a great arena amongst some fantastic teams from the NRL and to have a great week.

“We’ve got a responsibility to Super League and to British rugby league and we’ll make sure we do them proud.