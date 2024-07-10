Wigan Warriors boss says it ‘takes bravery’ to do things differently with Super League heading to Las Vegas
The Warriors and Warrington Wolves will open an action-packed day at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium next March, while NRL kings Penrith Panthers will take on Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders will do battle with New Zealand Warriors and England Women will face world champions Australia Jillaroos on the international stage.
“It takes courage to commit to something like this and I think Warrington are one of those clubs that want to be pioneering, that want to lead the way and do things a bit differently much like ourselves,” Wigan boss Peet said.
“Credit to Kris Radlinski and Karl Fitzpatrick and the board of the two clubs for getting behind this.
“As I said, it takes bravery to do things differently but that’s what it takes.”
The fixture will provide an opportunity for Super League to reach its biggest audience ever in the entertainment capital of the world, with the NRL having enjoyed a crowd of more than 40,000 for its historic season opening double-header earlier this year.
And Peet says both Wigan and Warrington will want to make British rugby league proud at next year’s event, with the week’s build-up to begin from Wednesday, February 26, in Las Vegas.
“It’s exciting; exciting for the players, exciting for the two clubs involved and for the Wigan supporters more than anything,” Peet continued.
“They’ve got a great opportunity to watch us in a great arena amongst some fantastic teams from the NRL and to have a great week.
“We’ve got a responsibility to Super League and to British rugby league and we’ll make sure we do them proud.
“On and off the field, I think it’s important that we conduct ourselves the right way while we’re over there and we do our best to market the game and to engage with supporters that come over to Las Vegas and really make this an event that fans will remember forever.”
