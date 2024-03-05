Wigan Warriors boss sends classy message to Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul ahead of NRL debuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-Wigan duo will go head-to-head as Canberra Raiders face Newcastle Knights in the opening round of the NRL competition.

Academy product Smithies, 23, has been listed at loose forward for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders on Thursday, while back-rower and fellow England international Pearce-Paul, also 23, has been named on the bench for Adam O’Brien’s Knights.

Ex-Wigan pair Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head in the NRL this week

The pair both started in last October’s Grand Final triumph over Catalans.

“I wish them all the best,” Wigan boss Peet said.

“I’m really proud of them both, we love them to bits.

“Everyone has been talking about it here. They’re two great lads from two great families and we’re proud of them.

“They are two good, young, British forwards who don’t take a backwards step.