Wigan Warriors boss sends classy message to Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul ahead of NRL debuts

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has wished Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul all the best ahead of their confirmed NRL debuts for their respective clubs.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT
The ex-Wigan duo will go head-to-head as Canberra Raiders face Newcastle Knights in the opening round of the NRL competition.

Academy product Smithies, 23, has been listed at loose forward for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders on Thursday, while back-rower and fellow England international Pearce-Paul, also 23, has been named on the bench for Adam O’Brien’s Knights.

Ex-Wigan pair Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head in the NRL this weekEx-Wigan pair Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head in the NRL this week
The pair both started in last October’s Grand Final triumph over Catalans.

“I wish them all the best,” Wigan boss Peet said.

“I’m really proud of them both, we love them to bits.

“Everyone has been talking about it here. They’re two great lads from two great families and we’re proud of them.

“They are two good, young, British forwards who don’t take a backwards step.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them get stuck into each other for 80 minutes and then shake hands afterwards.”

