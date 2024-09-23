Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have recorded a total attendance of 193,826 across the regular 2024 Super League campaign, with 13 home matches at the Brick Community Stadium.

The reigning champions have enjoyed some huge crowds across the season, with a season-high of 20,152 for the derby against St Helens in July.

The lowest number is still an impressive 11,660 between the Warriors and Huddersfield Giants in August.

Wigan hosted two Battle of the Borough encounters in 2024, with attendances of 16,053 and 13,249 against Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards.

The club’s average attendance for the regular Super League season comes in at an impressive 14,909.

It is the highest number across the last 10 years, with 2014 coming in second with a recorded number of 14,101.

The majority of the 2020 season was played behind-closed-doors, with the following campaign also impacted by the pandemic.

2015 is the third-highest, with an average attendance of 13,911 across a season that included the Super 8s.

Meanwhile, a sell-out crowd of 24,091 enjoyed the World Club Challenge battle between Wigan and Penrith Panthers at the beginning of the year – although that hasn’t been included in 2024’s average attendance.

The last decade ranked from highest to lowest:

2024 - 14,909

2014 - 14,101

2015 - 13,911 (including Super 8s)

2016 - 13,499 (including Super 8s)

2023 - 13,494

2017 - 13,189 (including Super 8s)

2022 - 12,278

2018 - 11,708

2019 - 11,700

2021 - 8,536 (impacted by the pandemic, with some games behind closed doors and limited attendances)

2020 - N/A