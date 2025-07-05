Wigan Warriors boss shares Jack Farrimond praise with 'better for it' comment made
Young gun Farrimond is set for an extended in the first-team following the news that star man will be out of action for around two months due to a calf injury.
The 19-year-old academy product has featured in Wigan’s last two matches, with the latest coming in their 18-8 defeat to his hometown club Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.
The Leopards threw a lot of traffic Farrimond’s way, with the homegrown talent making 15 tackles in the game. In attack, Farrimond bust four tackles from as many carries, racking up 73 metres, as well as making three attacking kicks and three kicks in general play.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet praised Farrimond on his courageous display and insisted he will be better for getting that intensity under his belt.
"I liked Jack’s performance,” said Peet.
"Leigh have got a left edge that is really potent at the best of times, but teams are going to target any young halfback in that situation, but I thought he stood up really well.
“Tesi Niu is one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition, (Lachlan) Lam is very intelligent with his ball play, and Leigh throw good shape, so Jack had a lot to deal with and he’ll be better for it.”
The Warriors will aim to bounce back from the defeat on Friday night when they host Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium.
