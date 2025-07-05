Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors against hometown club Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Farrimond played in one of the most physical games in his short career to date in their defeat to Leigh Leopards, but he will be better for that experience, according to his coach Matt Peet.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young gun Farrimond is set for an extended in the first-team following the news that star man will be out of action for around two months due to a calf injury.

The 19-year-old academy product has featured in Wigan’s last two matches, with the latest coming in their 18-8 defeat to his hometown club Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leopards threw a lot of traffic Farrimond’s way, with the homegrown talent making 15 tackles in the game. In attack, Farrimond bust four tackles from as many carries, racking up 73 metres, as well as making three attacking kicks and three kicks in general play.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet praised Farrimond on his courageous display and insisted he will be better for getting that intensity under his belt.

"I liked Jack’s performance,” said Peet.

"Leigh have got a left edge that is really potent at the best of times, but teams are going to target any young halfback in that situation, but I thought he stood up really well.

“Tesi Niu is one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition, (Lachlan) Lam is very intelligent with his ball play, and Leigh throw good shape, so Jack had a lot to deal with and he’ll be better for it.”

The Warriors will aim to bounce back from the defeat on Friday night when they host Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium.