The 20-year-old made 13 appearances for Matty Peet’s side last season, in what was a breakthrough year for the youngster.

O’Neill states he’s now focussed on improving further.

He said: “Last year was a good year, I got plenty of first team games, including the Challenge Cup semi-final and final.

Brad O’Neill

“Seeing the pictures from that is great, it’s a special memory for me and my family.

“I grew up watching Challenge Cup finals, so to be a part of one, and to win, is something that I really take pride in.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t expecting what I got, so I was very grateful for the opportunities. I had some great experiences.

“I got a feel for the big games.

“This year is about improving on last season, tweaking a few things, and just trying to get into the 17 week in, week out.

“Hopefully when I’m in, I’ll stay there and get better.

“We are a young team and we are all hungry to win, so it’s about improving each day.

“There is responsibility on every player, and it’s something we all embrace.”

While on the field O’Neill matured as a player; he also had to do the same off it after becoming a father.

“The last 12 months have been tough but they’ve been great,” he added.

“Having a newborn made me grow up pretty fast, but I had to do the same when playing in the big games.

“I’m just more experienced all round as a person and as a player.

“I train all day and work hard, thinking about rugby, and when I go home it’s a chance to switch off and go home to enjoy time with the baby and the family.

“I love both aspects, they’re really good.

“It was a different Christmas this year, living in my own home now, but I really enjoyed it, and hopefully there are many more good ones to come.

“I’m getting some sleep now, the baby isn’t up as much now.