The 20-year-old has featured at different stages throughout the campaign due to the absence of Sam Powell, initially through suspension but more recently an injury.

O’Neill states he’s learnt a lot in the matches he’s played in.

“It’s always good to be getting loads of game time,” he said.

Brad O'Neill

“For it’s just about learning and making sure I keep on building as we head into the business end of the season. I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m pleased with how much I’ve learnt and the progress I’ve made throughout the year.

“To learn and get the most out of it, you’ve got to be playing at the top end, and I feel like I’ve got a lot of that.

“All year round, it’s been a big thing at the club that everyone is ready to play because anything can happen, so you’ve got to be prepared.

“We’ve got quite a lot of strength in depth in our squad. From top to the bottom anyone can step in and do the role that’s needed.”

Ahead of Friday’s game against St Helens, O’Neill has praised the support of the Wigan fans and discussed the impact they’ve had on the team this season.

“We like to pride ourselves on our home performances,” he added.

“We want the DW Stadium to be a fortress and for it to be as tough as possible for teams to come here.