Wigan Warriors "brilliance" was the difference, says Salford coach

Jackson Hastings strikes the winning drop goal

Wigan never led until Jackson Hastings' dramatic drop goal with less than three minutes to go, which snatched a 17-16 win.

Marshall said: “I thought the better team lost. The game was probably the story of our season and we contributed to our own downfall.

“The Salford attitude I love and respect was there in abundance. We were not smart enough as a group but we will get experience through learning. We will take the good points from the game and learn from the negatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The difference between the teams was marginal – just a couple of moments of brilliance by a couple of their players. I thought Wigan had to work for every single inch today. There was loads of effort from us but we need to start winning some games.”

Salford welcomed supporters back into the AJ Bell Stadium for the first time in more than 430 days and Marshall said he was delighted to have them back.

He said: “They definitely had a big impact on the way we played. The fans were outstanding and I’m just sorry we couldn’t get a win. We deserved something from the game but credit to the Salford faithful.