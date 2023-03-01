Matty Peet’s side make the trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night, where they take on Castleford Tigers.

Cust states the Warriors are determined to build on their 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium last week, as they bounced back from their round one defeat to Hull KR.

He said: “We’re putting in a few good days to get our bodies right for this game.

Cade Cust

"We’re doing a bit of video on them as well.

"We expect them to be firing at home, so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.

"I love going to away grounds when they are giving me s***, and I love it when we’re able to come away with a win.

“There were a lot of honesty sessions (after the Hull KR defeat), and obviously it paid off.

"We are just looking forward to the season and hopefully we can keep working hard, taking it week by week.”

After acclimatising to Super League during his first season with the Warriors, Cust is now determined to take his game to another level.

"I’m just trying to be around the ball a lot more, pushing and putting my body in the right positions,” he added.

"Hopefully I can keep building on that throughout this year.

"I’ve settled in now, I’m really enjoying it.

"The coaching staff have been fantastic and the players have helped me out, so I feel like I’m in a good space.