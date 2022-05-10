Matty Peet’s take on Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night, just weeks before the two sides meet again in the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cust states the Wigan squad are fully concentrating on getting the points in the Super League game, which comes a few days after their 20-18 victory over St Helens at Elland Road.

He said: “We got into every game looking for a win, that won’t be any different whether it is the final or just a regular season game. We want to be League Leaders, so we want to take every point.

Cade Cust and Jai Field celebrate the victory over St Helens

“This is just another match against Huddersfield. There is enough video out there to learn about them. Both sides might freshen up the bodies, but it should be a good game.

“It was a great win at the weekend, obviously it was a semi-final against Saints so there was a lot of hype around and we were ecstatic. We did a lot of video on the Good Friday game, and it was good to get one back at them.

“The atmosphere was unreal, even with the Saints fans giving it to us, and vice versa for their team. We could definitely hear them. It was a unique experience and good to beat them.

“Scoring meant a lot. I don’t think I’ve had that emotion in a game before, it was just unreal. Matty (Peet) drilled it into us about what the Challenge Cup means, and said the final is the biggest day of the year for the boys that grew up around here.

“In the first half it felt like we were in control. We knew they would come out after the break but we couldn’t get control of the game, they were just rolling us, so we were very happy to get away with the win.