The Warriors reached the showpiece occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after beating St Helens 20-18 at Elland Road.

In the final on May 28, they will come up against Huddersfield Giants, who are also their next opponents in Super League.

Peet said: “We will prepare to put our best foot forward in the coming weeks. History won’t tell if we get to a final and get turned over, so it’ll be game on again. I'm delighted for the town, but we’ve got a match on Thursday.

Matty Peet

“I will take time to enjoy this feeling because getting to a final was a big goal for me personally, to create that occasion for people that we care about. It’s the first chance we’ve got and we took it.

“I want us to get addicted to it, where we are expected to be there, and anything else is seen as failure, but we can only do that one game at a time. This gives us a taste of it. We’ve got such an exciting group, and people forget how young they are sometimes.

“I want the players to enjoy it because there’s no point working so hard for something, if when you get there it’s not fun, so it’s important that we do celebrate, but it’s only a step in the right direction.

“We will be judged on how we perform in the coming weeks, and then the final, so it never stops. We have to keep going, and if we take ourselves too seriously then we’ll get turned over by someone.”

In the semi-final against St Helens at Elland Road, Wigan took the lead after only two minutes, as Liam Marshall dove over superbly in the right corner.

Bevan French came agonisingly close to getting the second, after running from well inside his own half, but was just about stopped by St Helens after two attempts.

While trying to help his teammates stop the winger, Joe Batchelor was sent to the sin bin for holding down in the tackle.

Wigan made the most of their man advantage, as Cade Cust crashed over to make it 8-0 just before the 20-minute mark.

The lead was extended further 10 minutes later, as Liam Farrell danced through St Helens.

Despite having to deal with a few attacks, the Warriors defence remained firm to keep their opponents out before half time.

It only took seven minutes after the restart for Saints to pull one back, as Konrad Hurrell powered his way over on the left side.

Moments later, they had another, with Jonny Lomax crossing the line, after his own kick was palmed back in his direction.

Tommy Makinson successfully kicked both conversions to make it 14-12.

The comeback was complete in the 57th minute, as James Roby forced his way through a gap in the Wigan defence to stretch out and ground the ball.

Marshall picked up a loose ball inside his own half, before sprinting to the try line.

Smith added the extras to make it 20-18.