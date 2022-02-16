Wigan Warriors: Cade Cust says he's excited for every game this season ahead of his first DW Stadium outing

Matty Peet’s side host Leeds Rhinos on Friday, after getting off to a winning start against Hull KR in round one.

After his first taste of the competition, Cust can’t wait for more outings with his new side.

He said: “I can’t wait to play in many more grounds throughout the season.

Cade Cust enjoyed his Wigan Warriors debut

“I loved it, you could see the passion in all the fans, and even though the majority were against us, you can thrive off it.

“It was really good. After about 10 minutes my calves were really going, I was under the pump and couldn’t really breathe much, it was that fast but I was just finding my feet and getting used to the pace. It was a very enjoyable game, going there and getting the win.

“During pre-season we’ve been focused on starting fast and I think we did that.”

Cust showed exactly what he was capable of during the game, as he produced a number of excellent kicks, including one from a scrum to assist Jai Field.

“I have to give credit to Briersy (Lee Briers) there, it’s something that we’ve worked on in training after he brought it up,” he said. “He’s given us the confidence to do it and to back ourselves, which we did, so it was pretty good.

“Jai was unbelievable. He’s got so much talent and so much speed, people can’t handle him.”

Cust recognises Wigan do need to lower their penalty count, but doesn’t see it being a problem going forward.

“We’ll work on that,” he said. “It’s probably eagerness to get off our line and push on.

It’s not too much of a bad thing, but we just need to be more disciplined. We kept turning them, so credit to the boys.”