Liam Farrell of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell says the stage is set for a classic encounter against borough rivals Leigh Leopards in Friday’s Super League semi-final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from having a week off due to securing a top-two finish during the regular campaign, reigning champions Wigan will look to step towards the Grand Final at Old Trafford – but Farrell is under no illusions about the challenge that stands in front of them in the shape of a strong Leigh outfit, who have won their last six games, including a 26-10 victory over Wakefield Trinity in the play-off eliminators last week.

“It’s between two teams playing really well at the moment, who have some superstar players,” said Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had some tough games against Leigh already this year, so we know what to expect from them. More importantly, it’s at home with a big crowd. It’s got the makings of a classic, and it’s one we are looking forward to.”

Friday night will mark part four of the Battle of the Borough in 2025, with Leigh having beaten Wigan in two of their three meetings so far in 2025, including a thrilling 1-0 golden point win in the opening game of the Super League season.

"We took a lot from the first one as we were too conservative, which came down to not wanting to overplay the conditions,” Farrell said.

"The second one, we needed to be better, and Leigh deserved it on the night. These games are always high quality, and we’re ready for this one on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell also shared praise for his former Wigan coach Adrian Lam, who has done a fine job as head coach of Leigh, guiding the Leopards to Challenge Cup glory in 2023, whilst becoming an established top-six Super League side.

"He’s done an outstanding job,” Farrell said of Lam’s Leigh journey.

"The first thing that springs to mind about Lammy is his passion for what he does. He’d been around before as a player, but when he came back, he knew what was expected at this club, and he made sure you were passionate about playing. You can see that in the way Leigh play as they’re aggressive and on the front foot.”

Having made more than 400 appearances for his hometown club, there is probably no player in Super League who is used to playing in semi-finals and finals more than Farrell these days – but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel the nerves, which he sees as a positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s still that fear of losing, and I don’t want to lose games,” said Farrell, who won his first Grand Final back in 2010. "I want to be in winning teams and winning trophies. If the nerves weren’t there, I’d be a little worried, but I’m still enjoying these big games.

“The bulk of our squad has been together for three or four years now, so we’d like to think there’s a strong connection. We know how to play on the field, but a lot of that comes from the time we spend off it. The lads who have joined in more recent years have sunk in easily because they can see how the other lads have been doing.”