Wigan Warriors CEO and captain pay emotional tributes as club launch touching charity third kit

Wigan Warriors have launched their charity third kit for the 2025 Super League season, paying tribute to Liam Marshall’s late mum Debbie and Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

Debbie sadly passed away in February at the hospice, the day after her son Liam and his partner Megan had welcomed daughter Elsie into the world.

The touching shirt was officially launched at the Wigan & Leigh Hospice gala dinner at The Edge on Saturday night, with Debbie’s name printed on the side of each shirt in tribute. More than 1,000 shirts were sold in the first six hours of sales, with £5 of every purchase donated to the charity.

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, said: “Liam is the heartbeat of our club, his spirit and passion uplift us all. When he’s hurting, we all feel it deeply. The strength he showed in 2024, even as he went through such a challenging time, speaks volumes about his incredible character.

“We wanted to do something meaningful for him and his family, to help keep his mum’s memory alive in a way that would matter. The amazing angels at Wigan & Leigh Hospice have touched so many lives in our community, including ours, and it’s an honour for us to support them through 2025.

“This is our way of giving back, of standing together for Liam and everyone who has felt their care.”

The Warriors donned black armbands during the 2024 pre-season fixture against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium to pay tribute to Debbie following her passing.

Captain Liam Farrell added: “I think a lot of people in the town have some kind of relationship with the hospice and only have positive things to say about the excellent care they provide for people in the community.

“Marshy is such a popular member of the team and everyone was behind him during his difficult period. The care he and his family were provided by the hospice was great and we’re all grateful for the care they provided for Debbie.

“This is a special connection for us as a club and one we are looking forward to being a part of. We are so grateful that we have such good care when we need it most.”

Making his first-team debut in 2017, Marshall has made 183 appearances for his hometown club to date, scoring 155 tries, including the only try in the 2023 Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old penned his own emotional message on social media following the launch over the weekend.

He said: “My family and I are, and always will be, incredibly grateful and appreciative for everything Wigan did as a club at the beginning of this year with regards to my mum.

“It is very fitting that this year’s charity partner is Wigan & Leigh Hospice, as this is where mum spent her final hours, and to have her memory and legacy remembered on a Wigan kit is an incredible gesture.

"We cannot thank the hospice enough for their care and support in our darkest hours and we will be forever grateful to them. Being able to support them this way feels right.”