From left to right: Bevan French, Professor Chris Brookes, Bernard Guasch and Sam Walters hold a Paris banner after Wigan Warriors' 2026 clash with Catalans Dragons was confirmed

Wigan Warriors chairman Chris Brookes has publicly aired strong words of support for Catalans Dragons amid continuing debate over the French club’s future in Super League.

The Dragons’ status in the competition is one item being considered as the sport in the northern hemisphere undergoes a strategic review, which is currently ongoing.

With other items also up for review, including a potential 14-team competition, the long-term viability of retaining French sides in otherwise British competitions – Toulouse also play in the Championship – being up for debate.

Yet for reigning champions Wigan, who on Friday announced they will play the Dragons in Paris next season in a game promoted by both clubs, there is no doubt about what Catalans bring to Super League.

“For us, the chance to showcase not just our brand, but the brand of rugby league is a massive thing,” said Warriors chairman Professor Brookes.

"Going there and representing Super League, and for us to be able to go there and put on a show for what we can do, but also to have that connection with Wigan, but to also use that as a vehicle to really drive the sport, that’s a big thing for us. Our fans love this type of event, the connection with our fans and giving them the chance to go somewhere new is an exciting thing. I think we’ll have huge support there.

“One other thing I wanted to say about this game and our connection with the Catalans team is how much we support Catalans being within the Super League.

"We see this team being absolutely critical to the future of our sport, and we’re 100 per cent behind the French team. What they bring, our fans love going there, the brand of rugby league this team play, we see what this team does is absolutely pivotal to the future of the game and is an essential part of us looking forward.”

Wigan will face the Dragons at the Stade Jean Bouin on June 6, 2026. It will be classed as a Catalans ‘home’ game in a regular-season clash in the French capital, with the game forming part of the celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the club’s entrance into to Super League.

It will also come 30 years after the Super League itself was launched with a game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles at Stade Charléty in 1996.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Matt Peet hailed the Paris announcement as another positive step for the Super League.

“It’s a good initiative, exciting,” said Peet. “It’s a great occasion and I think it shows our support of French rugby league and a healthy relationship between the two clubs, which runs from top to bottom.”

Catalans and Wigan have a previous history of taking games on the road. The pair faced off at The Den, home of Millwall FC, in front of 8,101 fans in 2015, and at the Nou Camp, home of footballing giants FC Barcelona, in 2019 in front of a 31,555-strong crowd, which remains the largest attendance for a regular-season Super League fixture to date.