Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup quarter-final opponents confirmed following Wakefield's victory over Warrington

Wigan Warriors will take on Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 3:53 pm

The tie was confirmed after Willie Poching’s side beat Warrington Wolves in their sixth round meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Following a 20-0 win over Salford at the start of the weekend, Matty Peet’s side had already confirmed their spot in the final eight.

Wigan will travel to Wakefield in the next round of the Challenge Cup

The winner of the game, that takes place between April 8-10, will progress to the semi-finals at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 7.

