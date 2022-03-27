Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup quarter-final opponents confirmed following Wakefield's victory over Warrington
Wigan Warriors will take on Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 3:53 pm
The tie was confirmed after Willie Poching’s side beat Warrington Wolves in their sixth round meeting on Sunday afternoon.
Following a 20-0 win over Salford at the start of the weekend, Matty Peet’s side had already confirmed their spot in the final eight.
The winner of the game, that takes place between April 8-10, will progress to the semi-finals at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 7.