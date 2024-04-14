Wigan Warriors: Challenge Cup semi-final draws confirmed

Wigan Warriors Men’s and Women’s teams have both progressed to the semi-finals of their respective Challenge Cup competitions.
By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Apr 2024, 20:51 BST
Following a dominant 60-6 victory over Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals, Matt Peet’s Men’s outfit will face Hull KR.

It will see a repeat of last year’s semi-final showdown that saw Willie Peters’ side progress to Wembley following a golden point extra time victory at Headingley Stadium.

In the other last-four tie, Huddersfield Giants will play Warrington Wolves.

The semi-final draws for the Men's and Women's Challenge Cup were made during half-time of St Helens against Warrington WolvesThe semi-final draws for the Men's and Women's Challenge Cup were made during half-time of St Helens against Warrington Wolves
Denis Betts’ Women’s booked their spot with a 44-4 victory over Cardiff Demons, and will play Leeds Rhinos, who swept aside Warrington Wolves 70-10 in the quarter-finals.

St Helens will take on York Valkyrie.

The semi-finals of both competitions will be played as Men’s/Women’s double-headers on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May. Venues and ticketing arrangements are to be announced.

Both finals will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 8 June, as part of a finals day triple-header alongside the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final.

