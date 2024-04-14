Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a dominant 60-6 victory over Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals, Matt Peet’s Men’s outfit will face Hull KR.

It will see a repeat of last year’s semi-final showdown that saw Willie Peters’ side progress to Wembley following a golden point extra time victory at Headingley Stadium.

In the other last-four tie, Huddersfield Giants will play Warrington Wolves.

The semi-final draws for the Men's and Women's Challenge Cup were made during half-time of St Helens against Warrington Wolves

Denis Betts’ Women’s booked their spot with a 44-4 victory over Cardiff Demons, and will play Leeds Rhinos, who swept aside Warrington Wolves 70-10 in the quarter-finals.

St Helens will take on York Valkyrie.

The semi-finals of both competitions will be played as Men’s/Women’s double-headers on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May. Venues and ticketing arrangements are to be announced.