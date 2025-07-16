Adam Keighran (left) and Tom Forber (right) celebrating a Wigan Warriors try in 2025

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has expressed his delight at retaining Australian centre Adam Keighran and homegrown hooker Tom Forber on new long-term contracts.

Keighran has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the Warriors, which will keep him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2028 season.

The 28-year-old recently surpassed 350 points for the club, having scored 15 tries and kicked 152 goals in 46 appearances for Wigan to date.

“He's settled into the club over the last 18 months,” Peet said of Keighran.

"He's been consistently one of our better players this year. He plays to a really high standard. He kicks goals again to a high standard.

“He's a good fella, too, and his family has bought into the club. They are big friends with a lot of our players.

"It's just great for me to know that such an important cog in our team is secured for a few more years.”

Meanwhile, academy product Forber has signed a new five-year contract to remain with the reigning Super League champions until at least the end of 2030.

Forber has made 17 appearances for Wigan since making his first-team debut in 2022, including last year’s Grand Final win over Hull KR at Old Trafford.

"Tom has proven in the past that he is a Super League-ready hooker,” Peet of Forber. “He has big-game experience already, and he's going to get better.

“He's very professional, very committed, and he's loved by his teammates.

"The three hookers we've got, we're blessed to have the competition and the depth. Tom is a great character.”