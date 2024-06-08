Wigan Warriors chief reflects on Challenge Cup triumph over Warrington Wolves - 'The best one'

Skipper Liam Farrell's try seals Wigan's victory over Warrington in the Challenge Cup final

Coach Matty Peet reflected on Challenge Cup victory over Warrington - which means all four major trophies are in Wigan's possession - and declared it the 'best one'.

Tries from teenager Zach Eckersley, Lance Todd Trophy winner Bevan French and captain Liam Farrell gave Wigan a deserved 18-8 victory over Warrington, who replied through Matt Dufty.

Having gone into the game as holders of the League Leaders' Shield, the Super League title and the World Club Challenge, the Warriors became only the third team to be in possession of all four - after Bradford Bulls and St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Peet could not hide his immense pride in saluting his players and staff.

"I'm so proud of the players," he said. "We knew it wasn't going to be a perfect game, but we speak a lot about not chasing perfection, just to trust in one another.

"There were ebbs and flows in the game, it was eventful right from the start, but I feel the real strength of this group is to deal with whatever comes at them.

"There are times during the game when things go against then, but they seem to rise to it, and almost seem to enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I credit that to the connection of the group, including the players who didn't play today, all of the coaching staff, and the supporters.

"The lads thrive on the responsibility of playing for all of those groups, and their own families are included in that as well.

"This group connects in a way that makes it very hard for anyone to break them.

"I wouldn't change a moment of what happened, because that's what happened...but we'll take it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he always felt Wigan were in control, Peet replied: "Yes, it did...I felt like we were always in control.

"To be honest, through the week, I sensed it would take a very good team to beat this group today. I think everything fed into it for us."

And when asked where this one ranked against the other three trophies in the cabinet, Peet's response was intriguing to say the least.

"This is the best one," he said. "I don't want to go into it, but this is the best one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just felt the momentum of everything was shaping up for it to be a big game, Warrington had a lot of momentum about them.