Young Warriors fan reunited with Abbas Miski Grand Final shirt as rugby league community rallies

A young Wigan Warriors fan was reunited with Abbas Miski’s Grand Final playing shirt after the rugby league community came together on social media.
By Josh McAllister
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
10-year-old Isaach, a huge Miski fan who was his mascot during the World Cup clash between Lebanon and Jamaica, received the winger’s jersey following the 10-2 Old Trafford triumph over Catalans Dragons.

However, the shirt was dropped in a state of panic, in an attempt to find transport in Manchester with his family after Super League’s showcase event.

Young Warriors fan Isaach with Abbas MiskiYoung Warriors fan Isaach with Abbas Miski
His mother, Linzi, quickly took to social media in the hopes of locating the Grand Final-winning jersey from Wigan player of the season Miski.

And thankfully, a group of Salford supporters were able to reunite the young fan with his favourite player’s shirt following thousands of shares on social media.

“The rugby league world is such an amazing community to be a part of,” said father Matt Kearsley, who reached out to thank the three ladies in their honesty.

“It is truly wonderful.

"I just wanted to get the girls some recognition for what they did and to say thank you!”

