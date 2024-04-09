Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scoring his first Super League try and named the official player of the match, Junior Nsemba received the maximum points for his performance in the win at the Leigh Sports Village.

He is joined by duo Jai Field and Bevan French - with reigning Man of Steel French earning his first point of the season.

Bevan French has received his first Man of Steel points of the season following the win over Leigh Leopards

Full-back Field scored his opening try of the campaign in the victory with an impressive 90 metre effort against Adrian Lam’s Leopards, and received two points – also his first of the season.

Meanwhile, no Wigan players received any points during Rivals Round with Alex Walsmley (3), Tommy Makinson (2) and Lewis Dodd (1) all rewarded for their derby victory.