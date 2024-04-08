Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors ran out 68-28 winners to be crowned 2024 European Wheelchair club champions, with the showpiece event also live on The Sportsman.

Wigan captain Declan Roberts opened the scoring but the hosts found themselves 46-12 down at the break, with further tries in the second half seeing Roberts complete a hat-trick and Rigby cross for a double in the defeat.

A packed Robin Park watched the European Championship between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons

Despite the scoreline, Rigby hailed the event at an electric Robin Park that also celebrated a Northern Soul theme.

“It was a big occasion for Wigan and for us as a club,” he said.

“We’ve not got the result to be able to replicate what the men’s side did in the World Club Challenge, but just to be on that platform and being in that limelight, that’s special to us.

“Having a stand full of people, before the World Cup we would never have had that.

"To have a packed-out house, the lights, it’s a proper stadium and we want to play more games like this to help grow the game.

“I’ve been playing this game for a long time and to see the development that it has had in terms of the exposure has has been great.”

Head coach Chris Greenhalgh led the side to their first-ever Wheelchair Super League title last season, defeating Leeds Rhinos 50-42 in a thrilling Grand Final just 24 hours after Matt Peet’s side tasted glory at Old Trafford.

The new Wheelchair Super League season gets underway later in June as a five-team competition, while the road to the Challenge Cup final starts later this month with Wigan to face Halifax Panthers in the quarter-finals.

“We’re looking forward to getting the season underway, getting more fans in and keeping the momentum going,” Rigby continued.

“We went into the Grand Final as underdogs last year and it was great for the club and great for the town.