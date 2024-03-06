Wigan Warriors clean sweep in Super League round three Man of Steel points
Hat-trick hero Liam Marshall received the maximum points of three, with Wigan having extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.
The 27-year-old also made 108 metres from 12 carries against Ian Watson’s Giants last Friday, only bettered by front-rower Luke Thompson for the Warriors.
Hooker Brad O'Neill and loose forward Kaide Ellis received two points and one point respectively - making it a full house for the current champions.
It’s the second clean sweep on the Man of Steel points, after also receiving all the points following their Super League opening win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Scoring the club’s first try of the new campaign, Patrick Mago received three points back in February, followed by two for Kaide Ellis and one for captain Liam Farrell.
Salford’s Marc Sneyd currently leads the way with six points following three rounds.