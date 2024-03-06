Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hat-trick hero Liam Marshall received the maximum points of three, with Wigan having extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

The 27-year-old also made 108 metres from 12 carries against Ian Watson’s Giants last Friday, only bettered by front-rower Luke Thompson for the Warriors.

Liam Marshall receives three Man of Steel points for his performance against Huddersfield

Hooker Brad O'Neill and loose forward Kaide Ellis received two points and one point respectively - making it a full house for the current champions.

It’s the second clean sweep on the Man of Steel points, after also receiving all the points following their Super League opening win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Scoring the club’s first try of the new campaign, Patrick Mago received three points back in February, followed by two for Kaide Ellis and one for captain Liam Farrell.