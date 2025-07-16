Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits his matchday line-up ‘won’t be too different’ from the one that took to the field in last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

Peet made four changes ahead of last Friday’s 30-10 victory over Huddersfield upon their return to the Brick Community Stadium.

First-choice wingers Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall were taken out of the matchday squad after playing through the pain barrier against Leigh Leopards the week before. The pair were replaced by cross-code signing Christian Wade, who made his Super League debut, and academy product Jacob Douglas.

Meanwhile, homegrown prop Harvey Makin made his first-team debut for his hometown club, filling the void in the front-row left by Luke Thompson, who has been sidelined for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.

Zach Eckersley, who was 18th man against Leigh a fortnight ago, returned to Peet’s line-up in the centres, with Adam Keighran slotting into the halves alongside Harry Smith in the absence of injured playmakers Bevan French and Jack Farrimond.

Peet admitted it will be a similar Warriors line-up that takes to the field in Saturday’s clash with Hull FC at the Brick.

“It's quite early in the week, but it won't be too much different," Peet said when asked about team news in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“People who play well are in, there aren't a lot of people coming back, so it's going to be very similar.”

Peet went on to say he was ‘immensely proud’ of how the club made last week’s win over Huddersfield so special, dedicating the Super League fixture to Sir Billy Boston, with it being their first home game since the legendary winger received his knighthood.

"I'm immensely proud,” said Peet.

“I thought the full club did a job that was fitting of the occasion and fitting of the recognition of Sir Billy Boston.

“I know Kris (Radlinski, chief executive), Stew (Frodsham, head of media and marketing), Professor Chris Brookes (chairman), Mike Danson (owner), they commit to things like this, and they try to be creative and perhaps more importantly, our fans bring the energy and the excitement. It's a special club in that sense.”

Wigan scored a contender for try of the season last week, with the ball moving through 11 pairs of hands before Smith produced a stunning cross-field kick for Jake Wardle to go over out wide.

And Peet believes there are a number of teams in the competition who are producing entertaining plays this season.

“Some of the tries we've seen recently - the try Leigh beat us with was spectacular, and Leeds scored a blinder at Hull KR,” Peet added.

“Realistically, you're not going to get teams coming out on the field and doing that for 80 minutes, but I think there are a lot of teams who have got that in their armoury, and we're one of them.

“The players are encouraged to back their instincts, and they have the capability, skill, and vision to take opportunities. That's what we talk about.”