Jake Wardle has been cleared of lasting damage after picking up a knock at Castleford last weekend

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided a positive injury report ahead of this weekend's Battle of the Borough against Leigh Leopards.

Test centre Jake Wardle appeared to suffer a pectoral injury in last Saturday's thrilling victory at Castleford.

However, Peet has cleared him of any lasting damage.

"He's all right," said Peet. "We thought we might have to scan him after the game, but he's pulled up all right."

Peet is also hopeful of having fellow England star Liam Marshall available after he was a late injury cry-off before Castleford.

"Liam's all right," said Peet. "He's run a bit today. We thought he'd be good for last weekend, but not.

"It'll probably be a similar process this week...it'll be quite late when we know for 100 per cent."

Youngster Jacob Douglas replaced Marshall on the wing at Castleford, but Peet also has the option of bringing in new cross-code signing Christian Wade for his debut.

But what kind of factors will Peet be taking into account as he mulls over his team?

“It’s just on me,” he added. “Nothing has changed from his perspective or team availability. It’s just on me as the coach to put him in at the right time.

“You weigh up everything; the opposition, how he has looked in training and the other players that are in contention.”

Wigan will definitely be without mercurial stand-off Bevan French, who will be sidelined for around two months with a calf problem picked up in the recent defeat at Wakefield.