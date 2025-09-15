Liam Byrne in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has paid a glowing tribute to departing homegrown prop Liam Byrne, admitting ‘I wish we could keep him, but it is just the nature of a salary cap sport’.

It was officially confirmed last week that Byrne will depart the Warriors at the end of the season, following a decade with the club, to take up a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves from 2026, with the option of a third in the club’s favour.

Byrne has made more than 150 appearances for Wigan since making his first-team debut in 2019, helping the Warriors win two Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge title.

Warriors boss Peet knows the Ireland international more than most, having been head of youth when Byrne first joined the club, and spoke incredibly highly of the 26-year-old.

"I love him, I’m going to miss him,” Peet told Wigan Today. “I wish we could keep him, but it’s just the nature of a salary cap sport.

“We’ve got a developing pack of forwards whose value has gone up, and we’ve got to keep some, and lose a few, and get the next batch coming through. That’s where Kian McDermott, Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr come in. That’s the way it’s got to be, unfortunately. When I say unfortunately, it’s great for the young lads, and we’ll continue to look there, but I am going to miss Liam.

“I don’t mind saying he is one of my favourites on and off the field, he is just low maintenance and high performance. He will go on to good things on and off the field.”

Peet says he and everyone connected to the Warriors are determined to make sure Byrne enjoys the rest of his time with the club over the next month or so, and send the prop out on a high note.

"I’m proud of him, I am proud of all these lads,” Peet added. “I was thinking just today about Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, James McDonnell, Kai (Pearce-Paul), Morgan (Smithies), Matty Nich (Nicholson)… It’s sad to see them go, but you’ve got to take a bit of pride that you’ve played a small part in their careers, and there are plenty of people at the club who, when you watch those lads, you want them to do so well.

“Liam Byrne is another one we are going to miss, but I am determined, and I know the group is determined to make sure he enjoys the rest of his year.

“He is a consummate professional; he has not missed a beat. The way he told us he was moving on was exemplary and a credit to him."

Byrne joined the Warriors Academy fairly late on following a successful trial, having played his junior rugby for Cadishead Rhinos and Wigan St Judes, as well as the Wigan Warriors Education Team.

The 6ft 3in front-rower became a mainstay of the Warriors’ forward pack following his senior debut in 2019, having started in 84 of his 151 appearances to date.

Born and raised in Salford, Byrne qualifies to play for Ireland through his family roots, having won seven caps for the Wolfhounds, representing his Irish heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.