Liam Byrne applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters

And just like that, we have reached the final round of the regular Super League campaign, with Wigan Warriors gearing up for the play-offs.

We often talk about it being a long, old campaign in Super League – and it probably is for the players – but it seems to fly by every year, doesn’t it? It doesn’t seem that long ago when I was at Wigan’s annual Media Day at Robin Park Arena during pre-season back in January.

Anyway, it was another impressive win for Matt Peet’s side as they demolished Castleford Tigers 62-6 in front of a 15,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium last Friday, with 11 tries scored by the Warriors, sending the home supporters delighted.

Let’s be honest, Castleford were poor. They had nothing to play for at this stage of the season, and I was probably expecting them to be better than what they were, but let’s not take anything away from Wigan’s performance. They were professional, clinical and ruthless on both sides of the ball – apart from a little blip for Muizz Mustapha’s try for the visitors!

But perhaps the most important thing to come from the big win over the Tigers was the fact that the Warriors have now secured a home semi-final and a week off next week, which will provide a good opportunity to give players additional rest, whilst doing some hard work on the training field.

Warriors boss Matt Peet opted to rotate his squad against Castleford, giving the likes of Harry Smith, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne and Adam Keighran well-earned rests ahead of the play-offs getting underway, whilst giving other lads more minutes such as Kruise Leeming, who performed excellently.

The players who came in also did a sterling job. Tyler Dupree, who was 18th man at St Helens the previous week, made more metres than anyone else on the field, whilst Jack Farrimond looks right at home every time he gets a first-team opportunity.

There is no rush with Farrimond, though. There is absolutely no doubt that he is a special talent and is going to have a glittering career in the game, but he is still only 19 years of age, which perhaps is the scariest thing! He linked up with the spine incredibly well against Castleford. He is just a joy to watch, isn’t he? You don’t know what he is going to do with the ball, a similar playing style to Bevan French and a young Sam Tomkins when he first came through the ranks. Farrimond is a class act, but there is plenty of time for him to hone his craft on a weekly basis in Super League.

This Friday’s clash against Leeds is interesting in many ways. How will Wigan and Leeds line up? Will Peet and Co continue to rotate with a big few weeks coming up, or will the Warriors go full throttle knowing they have a week off next week? As for the Rhinos, they know they can’t get second spot now, so do they rest some of their key men ahead of the eliminator play-offs next week? You would suspect the latter. Nevertheless, Wigan and Leeds have some of the hottest prospects in the British game right now, so it should make for a great spectacle.

Also, the Warriors Women host the Rhinos in the semi-finals of the Women’s Super League on Sunday night, 7:30pm. Denis Betts’ side are targeting a historic quadruple, having already secured three trophies this season in the shape of the Challenge Cup, Nines title and the League Leaders’ Shield. Tickets are reasonably priced, too, at just a fiver for adults and three quid for concessions, so I’d encourage anyone to get down to the Brick on Sunday to watch some entertaining and high-quality rugby league.

The 2025 Super League Dream Team will be announced on Monday. I don’t think there will be as many Wigan players involved this year compared to the last couple of years due to the injuries that have occurred throughout the campaign. Although the likes of French, Sam Walters and Ethan Havard have been outstanding when they’ve played, they have also missed large chunks of the season, so I don’t think they will make the final cut.

But one player who I do think should be nailed on for the Dream Team is Jai Field. The Australian speedster has been sensational all season, with 24 tries and 20 assists to his name in 24 league appearances. He is also second in the competition when it comes to clean breaks, sitting just one behind Hull KR winger Joe Burgess, who is leading the way with 28.

Liam Marshall and Jake Wardle have also had excellent seasons again. Marshall, for me, is still one of the most underrated wingers in the competition, despite making his England debut last year. The job of a winger these days is not just about scoring tries; it is the work in the backfield that is truly valued by their teammates, and Marshall is one of the best set-starters in the competition.

Wardle, meanwhile, is one of the premier centres in the competition and has been for some time now. The England international has 14 tries and nine assists in 25 league games in 2025, and will no doubt be in the thoughts of England boss Shaun Wane ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

Finally, it would be remiss of me not to pay tribute to homegrown prop Liam Byrne, who will depart the Warriors at the end of the season to take up a two-year deal with Warrington, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

The Ireland international has been a mainstay of Wigan’s forward pack since his first-team debut in 2019, going on to make more than 150 appearances in the cherry and white, helping the club win two Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge along the way.

I remember first interviewing Liam when he joined the club’s academy a decade ago, and it has been a privilege to see him become an established Super League player over the years. It will be sad to see him leave, but I wish him well in his next chapter. A good player and a great lad.