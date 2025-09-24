Wigan Warriors stalwart Liam Marshall has retained his wing spot in the Super League Dream Team

It has been one helluva week for Wigan Warriors, both on and off the field.

Let’s start with matters on the field. Matt Peet’s side ended the regular Super League campaign with a comfortable 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos last Friday, meaning they head into their semi-final next week on the back of five straight wins.

But perhaps the most impressive part of the Warriors at the moment is their defence, having conceded just five tries over their last six matches. It’s an impressive stat to say the least. They can no doubt take a lot of confidence from how they have performed over the last five or six weeks as they prepare for a home semi-final.

The reigning Super League champions do not have a game this weekend as the eliminator play-offs get underway, with Leigh Leopards hosting Wakefield Trinity on Friday, and St Helens travelling to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. Wigan will face the highest-ranked winner of those games in a semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, October 3.

Let’s get into matters off the field now. Warriors duo Jai Field and Liam Marshall earned selection into the 2025 Super League Dream, and it was richly deserved. Field has been a shining light for the Warriors in 2025, having registered 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league appearances. He has been a fan favourite at Wigan for a number of years now and is a joy to watch when he has got the ball in his hands.

Marshall, meanwhile, has had another solid year, retaining his spot on the wing in the Dream Team after making his debut in the star-studded line-up last year. Marshall has scored 15 tries for Wigan this season, but it is the stuff he does in the backfield that his coaches and teammates will probably appreciate more than anything, with the England international averaging more than 150 metres per game in 2025.

The accolades keep on coming for Wigan. There will be a Warrior’s name on the Woman of Steel trophy this year for the first time, with three players from Denis Betts’ side shortlisted for the Women’s Super League’s most prestigious individual honour, with Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, and Eva Hunter making the cut.

Whoever claims the award in Manchester on October 7 will be a worthy winner. Foubister and Rowe actually grew up playing against each other in the community game for Orrell St James and Ashton Bears respectively, and have gone on to become the halfback pairing at their hometown club, whilst representing England on the international stage together. Meanwhile, Hunter is one of the most devastating ball carriers in the competition, having set a club record earlier this year after scoring in 13 consecutive matches, surpassing a record previously held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah and Sam Tomkins.

Foubister and Rowe, both 18, have also been shortlisted for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award following outstanding individual seasons, helping the Warriors claim the Challenge Cup, Nines title and League Leaders’ Shield.

Junior Nsemba has again been shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year in the Men’s Super League, having won the award following an outstanding breakthrough campaign in 2024.

It would be remiss of me not to give a shoutout to the Warriors Women, who have reached the Women’s Super League Grand Final following a stunning 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos in front of a 2,100-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday – a record attendance for a stand-alone Women’s Super League fixture.

It has been an unprecedented year for Betts’ side, who are targeting a historic quadruple, as rivals St Helens stand in their way in the Grand Final at the Brick on Sunday, October 5. It would be great to see a strong crowd turnout in Wigan to get behind what should be a pulsating clash.

Over the weekend, the Warriors also officially announced the signings of youngsters Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan from neighbours St Helens. Both players are still very early on in terms of their professional careers, but they clearly have the ability and talent if Peet and Co wanted to bring them to the club. Obviously, we will find more about them next season when they are in the swing of things with their new club, but it will be interesting to see how they progress over the next four years in cherry and white. Best of luck to both of them in their new venture.