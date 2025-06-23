Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com - 20/06/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 15 - Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - The DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield Trinity's Tom Johnstone scores a try

What it is it about Belle Vue, or the DIY Kitchens Stadium as it is now known, that makes it an unhappy hunting ground for Wigan Warriors?

You can now file ‘Wakefield Trinity away’ in the bogey fixture folder, if you hadn’t done so already!

The Warriors went down to a 16-10 defeat to Wakefield on Friday night in what is Wigan’s third straight loss at the home of the Trin, making it seven defeats for Wigan in their last nine trips to Belle Vue.

Daryl Powell’s side fully deserved the win. They were good with the ball in hand and scrambled extremely well in defence, and were more than up for the battle.

To be honest, I don’t think it was a bad performance from Wigan, but they were comfortably second best on the night.

Speaking post-match, Wigan boss Matt Peet admitted the defeat might actually do his side good and that they will learn lessons from the defeat, which ended their nine-match winning run.

The Warriors boss also conceded that Hull KR were now in ‘pole position’ in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield, with Wigan now four points adrift of the table toppers.

But it is important to note that we have only just entered the second half of the season, and there is a helluva lot of rugby to be played yet.

Wigan are the only team to have beaten Hull KR this season, and that was in their own backyard. The Warriors and Robins next meet in August at the Brick Community Stadium in a game that could well sway which way the Shield goes. But again, there’s a lot of rugby to be played before we even get to that game, and the table could look different again by then.

One thing I must say on Wakey, though: the event. It felt like a massive match, from the fireworks as the players walked out of the tunnel to all four stands being packed out. It felt like a genuinely big match, so credit to owner Matt Ellis and the culture he has created there. It was my first time visiting the ground in the press box since the stadium’s renovations, and it was impressive to say the least. It’s a reyt tidy ground these days.

Sometimes you need to take a step back to take great strides forward, and that’s what Wakey did. It’s now probably fair to say that their relegation from Super League two years ago was a blessing in disguise. They’ve come back bigger and better, on and off the field.

But a response is needed from the Warriors this week as they travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.

Liam Marshall limped off with an injury in the loss at Wakefield, and he looked in a fair amount of discomfort as he left the action. However, Peet said he should be okay to face Castleford this weekend, which is a big boost for the Warriors because his work out of the backfield is second to none.

But there is a blow for Wigan, with it looking like star man Bevan French will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a calf issue. Of course, French not playing is a blow, as it would be for any team who lost their key man, but that is likely to give another shot to young gun Jack Farrimond, who has taken his opportunity with both hands whenever he has been given the chance by Peet. Farrimond is just a joy to watch, and we’re only just scratching the surface of what he is capable of.

It’d be remiss of me not to give a shoutout to the Warriors Women in this week’s column, as Denis Betts’ side ran out 60-6 winners against Leigh Leopards in front of a record attendance for a stand-alone women’s game at Robin Park Arena on Sunday, with an impressive crowd of 938 watching the Warriors maintain their unbeaten start to 2025.

The Warriors Women are taking on rivals St Helens in the Women’s Super League on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting between the two since the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, which the Warriors won 42-6 under the famous arch. Try to get down to Robin Park Arena if you can, it’s only a fiver and there’s some mega talent on show for both sides.