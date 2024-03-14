Wigan Warriors come from behind against Salford in dramatic fashion to extend unbeaten start to 2024
Matt Peet’s champions had found themselves 12-10 down with 10 remaining - and a man down after Harry Smith was sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul on Ryan Brierley.
But two late tries saw the Warriors extend their unbeaten start to the season at the Salford Community Stadium.
Wigan welcomed back their big-name stars following the win over London Broncos, with French, Harry Smith, Liam Marshall and Kaide Ellis all returning.
Liam Byrne started following a slight hip issue that saw him miss the two previous wins over Huddersfield and the Broncos respectively.
It was a sloppy affair in the first half, with neither team able to get into a good rhythm in attack with errors aplenty.
The last time Wigan had gone into a half at 0-0, they went on to lose 8-0 - a play-off defeat against Leeds back in 2022 which turned out to be Adrian Lam’s final game in charge.
And it was looking scoreless until a last-minute score from returning Marshall.
The winger chased down a grubber kick close to the line from full-back Jai Field for his sixth try of the season to give the Warriors a 4-0 advantage at the break, with Smith unable to convert from wide.
Fellow winger Abbas Miski then extended the lead just five minutes into the second 40, crossing thanks to a superb cut-out pass from French to finish in the corner in front of the travelling supporters.
But Salford quickly turned the game with their own back-to-back tries. The first for Sam Stone who grounded a grubber kick, before Tim Lafai crossed in the corner with Marc Sneyd converting both scores.
From bad to worse as half-back Smith was then sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul on opposition full-back Brierley as it looked like Wigan were about to fall to their first defeat of the year.
However, Salford’s own-goal allowed the Warriors to retake the lead in the final minutes. A short goal-line drop-out could not be collected by the Red Devils, with Wardle collecting the loose ball to cross from 10 metres out.