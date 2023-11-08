News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors confirm dual-registration partners for 2024

Wigan Warriors have have agreed a dual-registration partnership with recently relegated Wakefield Trinity for the 2024 campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 8th Nov 2023, 17:57 GMT
Following their drop from Super League, the Belle Vue outfit will feature in the Championship next season under newly-appointed head coach and ex-Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell.

Previous partners for the Warriors include Oldham, London Broncos, Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder since the introduction of dual-registration in 2013, with the new agreement offering some of Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience.

Wigan Warriors' Harvie Hill in actionWigan Warriors' Harvie Hill in action
Wigan Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Daryl and his staff.

“Our young players will be really well coached and will gain valuable experience in a different environment.”

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Wakefield, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs.

Wakefield boss Powell added: “This agreement with Wigan will be hugely beneficial to both clubs.

"We will be able to give great opportunities to some of the best young players in the country, which in turn will give us strength and depth across the whole squad. I’m looking forward to working with Matty Peet and the whole Wigan club for mutually beneficial gain.”

