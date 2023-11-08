Wigan Warriors have have agreed a dual-registration partnership with recently relegated Wakefield Trinity for the 2024 campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following their drop from Super League, the Belle Vue outfit will feature in the Championship next season under newly-appointed head coach and ex-Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell.

Previous partners for the Warriors include Oldham, London Broncos, Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder since the introduction of dual-registration in 2013, with the new agreement offering some of Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors' Harvie Hill in action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Daryl and his staff.

“Our young players will be really well coached and will gain valuable experience in a different environment.”

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Wakefield, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs.

Wakefield boss Powell added: “This agreement with Wigan will be hugely beneficial to both clubs.