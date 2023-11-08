Wigan Warriors confirm dual-registration partners for 2024
Following their drop from Super League, the Belle Vue outfit will feature in the Championship next season under newly-appointed head coach and ex-Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell.
Previous partners for the Warriors include Oldham, London Broncos, Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder since the introduction of dual-registration in 2013, with the new agreement offering some of Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience.
Wigan Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Daryl and his staff.
“Our young players will be really well coached and will gain valuable experience in a different environment.”
When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Wakefield, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs.
Wakefield boss Powell added: “This agreement with Wigan will be hugely beneficial to both clubs.