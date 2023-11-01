News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Wigan Warriors confirm entertainment for Robin Park fireworks extravaganza

Wigan Warriors have confirmed north-west based band ‘The Deadbeats’ as their headline act for this weekend’s fireworks display at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, November 4.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fan village doors open from 2:00pm with England’s third and final test against Tonga at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium to be shown live on the screens as well as a 2023 Grand Final re-run against Catalans Dragons.

Read More
Morgan Smithies ‘a chance’ of featuring against Tonga following England call up,...

Live music and entertainment, which includes a DJ, will start from 5:00pm with the fireworks show taking place at 7:00pm.

Wigan Warriors HQ at Robin Park ArenaWigan Warriors HQ at Robin Park Arena
Wigan Warriors HQ at Robin Park Arena
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food, drink and fairground rides will also be available throughout the day with tickets still available via the club website costing £5 for U16s, £10 adults or family tickets on offer.

In addition, the Warriors will also be having a final stock clearance ahead of the new season – which includes a small number of match worn items.

Supporters can browse the selection between 2pm-4pm ahead of the live entertainment.

Related topics:Robin ParkFoodCatalans DragonsEnglandSupporters