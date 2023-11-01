Wigan Warriors confirm entertainment for Robin Park fireworks extravaganza
The fan village doors open from 2:00pm with England’s third and final test against Tonga at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium to be shown live on the screens as well as a 2023 Grand Final re-run against Catalans Dragons.
Live music and entertainment, which includes a DJ, will start from 5:00pm with the fireworks show taking place at 7:00pm.
Food, drink and fairground rides will also be available throughout the day with tickets still available via the club website costing £5 for U16s, £10 adults or family tickets on offer.
In addition, the Warriors will also be having a final stock clearance ahead of the new season – which includes a small number of match worn items.
Supporters can browse the selection between 2pm-4pm ahead of the live entertainment.