Wigan Warriors confirm entertainment for Robin Park fireworks extravaganza

Wigan Warriors have confirmed north-west based band ‘The Deadbeats’ as their headline act for this weekend’s fireworks display at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, November 4.

The fan village doors open from 2:00pm with England’s third and final test against Tonga at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium to be shown live on the screens as well as a 2023 Grand Final re-run against Catalans Dragons.

Live music and entertainment, which includes a DJ, will start from 5:00pm with the fireworks show taking place at 7:00pm.

Wigan Warriors HQ at Robin Park Arena

Food, drink and fairground rides will also be available throughout the day with tickets still available via the club website costing £5 for U16s, £10 adults or family tickets on offer.

In addition, the Warriors will also be having a final stock clearance ahead of the new season – which includes a small number of match worn items.