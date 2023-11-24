Wigan Warriors confirm first 2024 pre-season fixture for Scott Taylor's testimonial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Super League champions will travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC on Sunday, February 4, with a 2:00pm kick-off in Scott Taylor’s testimonial match.

The ex-England international joined Wigan from Hull KR in 2013 and was a part of the double-winning side that lifted the Challenge Cup trophy and won the Grand Final that same season.

Wigan will face Hull FC in a pre-season match next year in the testimonial match for former player Scott Taylor, pictured above celebrating the 2013 Grand Final victory alongside Michael McIlorum

He made more than 50 appearances for the club before joining Hull, and officially retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “This game will provide a great opportunity for both teams to prepare for the upcoming season whilst paying tribute to Scott’s outstanding career.

“As players and staff, we would like to take this opportunity to wish Scott all the best for his testimonial year.”

On the announcement of his testimonial fixture, Taylor said: “I’m over the moon to confirm my testimonial match between two of my former clubs with whom I enjoyed so much success and made so many incredible memories.

Scott Taylor in action against Sydney Roosters in 2014 during the World Club Challenge in Australia

“To play the match at the ground that means so much to me too will be incredibly special, in front of our incredible fans who have given me so much support over the last eight years, and throughout my testimonial year too.

“Running out one last time in front of our fans is a dream way to wrap up my rugby league career – it’ll be an emotional afternoon for both myself and my family, but also a great opportunity so see some of our new faces in action, including our new overseas recruits and academy graduates who I can’t wait to see develop as a supporter next season.

“I’d like to give huge thanks to both Hull FC and Wigan Warriors for their support in making this match happen.”

Shaun Wane, who coached Taylor during his successful Wigan spell, added: “It pleases me so much that we’re able to play in a testimonial game against Hull for one of our former players.