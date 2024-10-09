Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have announced back-rower George Hirst from League 1 title-winners Oldham as their first signing ahead of the 2025 Super League campaign.

It has been a quick and remarkable rise for the 23-year-old, who has also played at centre, wing and prop previously.

At 6ft 4in, Hirst established himself as one of the brightest talents in Sean Long’s Oldham squad, making 31 appearances across the last two seasons and impressing the Cherry and Whites for a two-year deal, with the option of a third in the club’s favour.

The deal is expected to see the utility man train with Wigan for pre-season next year, before expected to be made available to his former club on loan for their Betfred Championship campaign, after winning promotion this year.

As part of the discussions, Oldham and Wigan have also agreed a pre-season friendly at Boundary Park in the new year.

On the move, the highly-rated youngster said: “I'm very pleased. I'm excited to be here and be given the opportunity to come to a club like this.

"You can tell there is a big family ethos here, they don't just want you as a player - they want you to be part of the family too.”

Just three years ago, Hirst was playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League for Almondbury Spartans before being picked up by Oldham ahead of 2023, winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in his debut campaign with the club.

Born in Batley, the youngster played for Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic during his amateur days, and also represented England at under-19 level for the Community Lions against Scotland, Wales and Australia before his step up to League 1.

On the newest addition, Warriors boss Matt Peet added: “George joins us following an outstanding season with Oldham in only his second year as a professional player.

“We believe he has the physical attributes and the character to be a success at Wigan.

“We look forward to supporting him as he starts life as a full time professional and we are confident that he will add to the club on and off the field.“