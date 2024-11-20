Wigan Warriors confirm ‘Night Under the Lights’ date with open training session in support of charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that they will host their annual ‘Night Under the Lights’ event at Robin Park Arena on December 10, in support of The Brick Multibank.

The Cherry and Whites have become the first rugby league club to partner with The Multibank UK for its 2024 Christmas campaign.

Wigan alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Harlequins are among clubs to be supporting the campaign across the country and will organise donations from fans.

Wigan Warriors will host their annual ‘Night Under the Lights’ event at Robin Park on December 10

The club is encouraging all those planning to attend the open training session next month, with tickets live for £1 online, to give essential hygiene products on entry to the event. Close to 2,000 supporters enjoyed the special open training session at the club’s headquarters last year, with another meet and greet confirmed for this year’s event. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “In support of the Multibank project, we remain dedicated to serving the communities of Wigan - the people we proudly represent.

“Hygiene poverty is a challenge that often goes unnoticed, but we’re determined to change that by raising awareness through our Night Under the Lights event.

“We’re confident that this initiative will inspire our fans to rally with us wholeheartedly. Together, we will continue to take on the challenges facing our town and make a lasting impact.”

The annual event will once again support The Brick Multibank

The Brick Multibank CEO Keely Dalfen added: “We are grateful for Wigan Warriors’ commitment to making a positive impact on lives of the most vulnerable. It is a privilege that they continue their support with our largest anti-poverty initiative to date; by ensuring that every family has the access to the hygiene products they need this Christmas.”

The Brick is Wigan Warriors’ chosen charity partner of 2024 and there have been a number of initiatives from renaming the town’s stadium, The Brick Community Stadium to raising funds and awareness of the health and economic inequalities in the borough and wider region.

Several of the players volunteered to help set up The Brick Multibank warehouse in 2022 and one of the very first donation drives was in partnership with Warriors.

On Tuesday, a handful of Warriors squad players also volunteered down at The Brick Multibank, supporting volunteers with daily operational tasks.